Shehu Sani Cautions CBN On Plans To Revive Textile Industry

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised an eyebrow on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pump N100 billion into the textile industry.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

It has been reported that the CBN has plans to inject N100 billion into the textile industry to revive the sector.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker pointed out that the apex bank should be cautious with this plan, as it has been tried in the past but eventually failed as a result of epileptic power supply.

