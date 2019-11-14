Court Exonerates Pastor Fatoyinbo, Throws Out Busola Dakolo’s Case

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Court 12 sitting at Bwari has dismissed the rape case filed by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Fatoyinbo.

This new development is coming after Fatoyinbo filed an Objection and an affidavit at the Court, stating that the case against him by Busola was false and aimed at embarrassing, scandalizing and ridiculing him.

Fatoyinbo also claimed that from the beginning, Busola had always sought the attention of the media and press, and went on to claim that the false allegations were stale and an abuse of judicial process.

The court, while delivering judgement, held that the case is purely sentimental, empty and went on to award costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo and held that the cost could have been 10 times more but decided against it as there are women with legitimate claims who may approach the court.