Court Grants Mompha N100m Bail

Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has been granted N100m bail to by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday.

Mompha was arraigned for alleged N33billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The suspected money launderer was arrested by the anti-graft agency on October 19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mompha, who had become popular on social media (Instagram) for flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle, was subsequently remanded in the anti-corruption agency’s custody after a court order.

Meanwhile, his Lebanese associate, alongside one other have been remanded in prison pending the continuation of their trial and bail application.