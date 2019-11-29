Court Grants Mompha N100m Bail

by Verity Awala
Ismaila Mustapha
Mompha

Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has been granted N100m bail to by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday.

Mompha was arraigned for alleged N33billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The suspected money launderer was arrested by the anti-graft agency on October 19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mompha, who had become popular on social media (Instagram) for flaunting a flamboyant lifestyle, was subsequently remanded in the anti-corruption agency’s custody after a court order.

Read Also: Fraud: Court Remands Mompha’s Lebanese Associate

Meanwhile, his Lebanese associate, alongside one other have been remanded in prison pending the continuation of their trial and bail application.

Tags from the story
EFCC, Ismaila Mustapha, Mompha, money laundering
0

You may also like

NPA Votes N14.3bn For Lekki Deep Sea Port Project

Kano Hisbah Board Arrests 31 Girls For Alleged Involvement In Immoral Acts

NANS Blames Political Forces For LASU Crisis

Kwankwaso Cautions Yoruba Elders Over Call For Exit Of Fulani From Southwest

SERAP Urges Further Action From UN Security Council On Abduction Of Schoolgirls

Sokoto State Discovers 12,915 Ghost Workers On Govt Payroll

Militants Blow Up Agip Facility In Bayelsa

‘Broke’ Imo State To Send Permanent Secretaries To Singapore For Training

Communal Crises Claim 135 In Plateau In One Month -NEMA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *