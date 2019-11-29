Police Arrest Man Who Raped, Murdered 21-Year-Old Student

South African police command has arrested a suspect in the brutal murder of South African student, Precious Ramabulana has been arrested.

Before her death, Precious was a 21-year old Business Management student of Capricorn TVET College, Ramokhopha campus, Limpopo. She was stabbed to death on Sunday morning just after 2am.

Ramabulana was found with 52 stab wounds on her body and was also discovered to have been raped.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo speaking on the latest update on the case said;

“It is alleged that the deceased was asleep in her rented room at GaJoel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her. He then stabbed her several times and fled from the scene. Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour who called the police.

“On arrival, her body was found in a pool of blood with several stab wounds. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage,” Mojapelo said.