‘Don’t Dissect My God To Be Jesus’ – Ghanaian Actress Efia Odo (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has shared her opinion on her belief in God and religion.

The actress, in a road interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, disclosed that she is not religious, not a Christan but believes in God. According to her, she doesn’t believe in religion because it was made by man.

According to the actress: “I’m not a Christan and I don’t use the Bible”.

Asking if she believed in Jesus, Efia said: “I believe in God but don’t dissect my God”.

Efia who also stated that she doesn’t pray through anybody to God added that the Bible is not her life’s guideline even though it’s a guideline for Christians.

