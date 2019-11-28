Don’t Over Sleep And Forget Your Court Hearing – Stella Dimokorkus Tells Tonto Dikeh

Well, the war between actress Tonto Dikeh and blogger Stella Dimokorkus is far from over as Stella has again come for Tonto.

In her new IG post, Stella claims that Tonto’s passport has been seized and that she has to appear in court.

Read Also: Asaba Old Prostitute – Bobrisky Replies Stella Dimokorkus

In her words;

“If you are in Dubai and they are still holding your passport please don’t over sleep and forget that the court hearing is this Morning, You need to collect it so that you can return to your Country. But if you don’t collect it today, don’t worry,u will get it next week. Good morning wicked people of this peaceful world. Have a great day!”