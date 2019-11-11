Former Petroleum Minister, Tam David-West, Dies At 83

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tam David West
Tam David West

The presidency has released a statement announcing the demise of Tam David West, a former minister for petroleum, at the age of 83.

According to the statement which was made public by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, he was described as an ”ally and friend”.

Read Also: If the gap between the rich and the poor is not narrowed, revolution looms – Professor Tam David-West

He was then described as an  individual who “had an indomitable spirit and stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own as an academic, author of many books, and social critic.”

