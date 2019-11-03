Gedoni Lavishes Khafi With Love As She Clocks 30

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Gedoni, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his rumoured love interest, Khafi, who is currently celebrating her birthday.

Sharing a photo of Khafi in bed with series of balloons and flowers, he went on to profess undying love to the female former housemate and added that he is glad to have found her during their stay in the reality TV show.

Well, we are currently waiting for when the wedding bell would finally ring for the duo.

He wrote: