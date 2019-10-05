Tacha, Khafi Re-Unite As They Step Out With Escorts For TFA Awards (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Tacha Akide have finally united as they were spotted stepping out for an event on Saturday.

The duo attended The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) where Khafi was supposed to host the 14th edition of the event scheduled to hold in Lagos.

Information Nigeria recalls the pair formed a close bond in the 8th week after Gedoni was evicted from the big brother house.

Khafi, who was very close with her love interest, needed a shoulder to cry on and Tacha offered hers.

In the following week, Khafi, who won the Big Brother Naija week 9 Head of House chose to share the head of house room privilege with Tach aand ever since then, they usually spent their time together.

Khafi had once told Biggie in the Diary Room that her friendship with Tacha will go beyond the house because she is very close to Tacha and what they have is not something that will fade after the reality show.

The pair finally stepped out together with escorts for the TFA Awards looking stunning.

Watch the video below: