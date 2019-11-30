Gunmen Dressed In NYSC Uniform Attack FC Ifeanyi Ubah

by Valerie Oke
Gunmen
Gunmen

The management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah has said the attack on its players in Kabba, Kogi state, on Friday was carried out by gunmen wearing NYSC uniforms.

According to the statement, the armed men opened fire on a bus transporting the players from Anambra to Kano for a match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL match day 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state. ”

“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.

Read Also: Four Dead As Gunmen Open Fire At Burial Ceremony In Benue

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard-earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.

“Conclusively, fans, well-wishers, supporters and Nigerians, in general, are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.”

Tags from the story
FC Ifeanyi Ubah, nysc
0

You may also like

Former Military Vice President, Mike Akhigbe Dies At 68

Mimiko’s Wife Celebrates With 51 Triplets As She Clocks 47

Obasanjo Advises Government To Think Out Of The Box And Not Resuscitate Shipping Line

National Confab Should Not Be Funded With State Resources; ASUU Strike’s Legitimate And Patriotic, Says Aturu

Yero Orders Security Surveillance On Zangang Village

Boko Haram Gunmen Kill 97 Muslims While Praying Ahead Of Iftar

Sergeant-at-Arms Takes Over Security Of National Assembly

At Sallah, Jonathan, Sambo sue for peace

At Sallah, Jonathan, Sambo sue for peace

Top Civil Servants Tried To Sabotage 2016 Budget – Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *