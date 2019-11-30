Gunmen Dressed In NYSC Uniform Attack FC Ifeanyi Ubah

The management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah has said the attack on its players in Kabba, Kogi state, on Friday was carried out by gunmen wearing NYSC uniforms.

According to the statement, the armed men opened fire on a bus transporting the players from Anambra to Kano for a match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL match day 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state. ”

“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard-earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.

“Conclusively, fans, well-wishers, supporters and Nigerians, in general, are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.”