I Am Considering Standing Bail For Sowore: Apostle Suleman

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman says he is considering standing as surety for Omoyele Sowore, convener of Revolutionnow movement.

Sowore has been in detention since he was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in August.

He was first granted bail on the 4th of October by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, but his counsel, Mr Femi Falana described the conditions as too stringent and untenable.

The initial bail conditions included among others, N100million bail and N50million security deposit.

However, upon another application on the 21st of October, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja set aside the N50million security deposit by one of the sureties.

The SaharaReporters publisher has remained in DSS custody because he has been unable to meet the bail conditions set by the courts.

Speaking on Monday via his Twitter handle, Suleman said although Sowore has hurt many people, including himself, he considers it Christly to stand bail for him.

Read Also: Tacha Is More Relevant Than Sowore: Reno Omokri