I Will Not Run For Third Term, I Swore By The Holy Book: Buhari

by Valerie Oke

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for labour and employment has shared a video of President Muhammadu Buhari saying he will never run for third term.

In the video shared via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Buhari said he swore by the Holy book which he believes in, and also will go by the constitution which only allows for two terms.

The president according to the minister was speaking at event on Friday.

This comes after several speculations from various quarters that the President is perfecting plans to run for third term – hence the proposed adoption of the social media bill and the hate speech bill.

Foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana had also accused the President of harbouring a third term agenda.

