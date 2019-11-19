Khafi Bags Endorsment Deal With Natural Girl Wigs

by Eyitemi Majeed
Khafi Kareem
Khafi Kareem

Khafi Kareem, a former 2019 BBNaija housemate, has announced via her Instagram page that she has bagged a new endorsement deal with NaturalGirlWig.

Sharing the good news, the reality TV star added that she is very pleased to join the synthetic hair maker as a brand ambassador.

Read Also: Met Police Reinstates BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem

“Hey guys!! I am so pleased to announce my partnership with @naturalgirlwigs, an amazing hair company that promotes and encourages authentic beauty for black women. This partnership means a lot more to me than an endorsement but is a collaboration of shared values and beliefs. My Khafinators know from the house how much I love wearing my natural hair looks and believe women should be able to wear their hair whichever way they choose! @naturalgirlwigs believe this too and our goal is to help black women worldwide live their best lives. Feeling beautiful in our natural hair texture is just the beginning. I’m so excited! #naturalgirlwigsxkhafi.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Khafi Kareem, Natural Girl Wigs
0

You may also like

Nigerian Billioniare Folorunsho Alakija Gets Dragged on Twitter and It’s Messy

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme makes first public appearance after battle with cancer (Photos)

Slay Queen and Her Oyinbo Lover Caught Stealing Meat at a Party in Video Gone Viral Online (Watch)

Fans Condemn Harrysong For Applying Lipstick

“You are not the Tonto son’s aunt, you prostitute” — Rosy Meurer Gets Blasted On Instagram

Anita Joseph defends Alex over ‘husband snatcher’ troll on Instagram

Regina Daniels

”Why Regina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, Place In Hell Will Be The Hottest” – Shan George

#BBNaija2018: Rico Swavey Toasts Cee-C With Style (Watch Video)

Wizkid Collaborates With Femi Kuti On New Single

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *