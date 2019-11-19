Khafi Bags Endorsment Deal With Natural Girl Wigs

Khafi Kareem, a former 2019 BBNaija housemate, has announced via her Instagram page that she has bagged a new endorsement deal with NaturalGirlWig.

Sharing the good news, the reality TV star added that she is very pleased to join the synthetic hair maker as a brand ambassador.

“Hey guys!! I am so pleased to announce my partnership with @naturalgirlwigs, an amazing hair company that promotes and encourages authentic beauty for black women. This partnership means a lot more to me than an endorsement but is a collaboration of shared values and beliefs. My Khafinators know from the house how much I love wearing my natural hair looks and believe women should be able to wear their hair whichever way they choose! @naturalgirlwigs believe this too and our goal is to help black women worldwide live their best lives. Feeling beautiful in our natural hair texture is just the beginning. I’m so excited! #naturalgirlwigsxkhafi.”