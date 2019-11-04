Met Police Reinstates BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem

by Valerie Oke
BBN Khafi
BBNaija Ex-housemate Khafi

Khafi Kareem, a Met police who appeared on the popular Nigerian TV reality show, Big Brother has been asked to resume.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, the recently turned 30 says the London Metropolitan Police have asked her to resume after her participation in the reality show, the Mirror UK is reporting.

According to the report, Khafi as saying is returning to her beat after meeting with her superiors two weeks ago.

She said, “Work has been really great, we’ve been speaking and communicating, they asked me when I’d be coming back to work. I’m not sure when I’m going to go back yet I want to get back as soon as possible, I’m passionate about keeping London safer.”

Khafi an indigene of Ekiti State, joined the force as a police constable in 2015.

