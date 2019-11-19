Sex Therapist, Jaruma Responds To Ella’s Plea; Sends 600k For Mum’s Treatment

Recall that we reported earlier that ex-BBNaija housemate, Ella, reached out to controversial sex therapist, Jaruma Empire, over her mum’s surgical fee, well Jaruma has gifted her the 600k needed for the surgery.

The reality TV star made this confirmation in an Instagram post on Monday.

She wrote:

“Former Big Brother Naija housemate

Thank u @jaruma_empire I didn’t even think I was worthy enough to ask and no my account wasn’t hacked…I sent out an SOS call to @jaruma_empire and all my @bigbronaija housemates today….yes I did.

I love my mum that much she gave her life for all her 4 children and if asking was going to save her I will, I couldn’t do it on my own and God won’t come down from heaven, he will appoint people here on earth to help. I want to thank @official_mercyeke @gedoni @fugganugga

@diane.russet @sholzy23 and everyone who supported and called and prayed …thank u ..as u have done for my household God will do the same to all of u .. I have received the 600k from @jaruma_empire thank u for being you …i felt happy when you called u are really an angel. Can’t wait to meet u, mama. My mother can now get the medical care she needs.

God bless my mum.. #ellians”.