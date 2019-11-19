Sex Therapist, Jaruma Responds To Ella’s Plea; Sends 600k For Mum’s Treatment

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jaruma Empire and Ella
Jaruma Empire and Ella

Recall that we reported earlier that ex-BBNaija housemate, Ella, reached out to controversial sex therapist, Jaruma Empire, over her mum’s surgical fee, well Jaruma has gifted her the 600k needed for the surgery.

The reality TV star made this confirmation in an Instagram post on Monday.

She wrote:

Former Big Brother Naija housemate
Thank u @jaruma_empire I didn’t even think I was worthy enough to ask and no my account wasn’t hacked…I sent out an SOS call to @jaruma_empire and all my @bigbronaija housemates today….yes I did.

I love my mum that much she gave her life for all her 4 children and if asking was going to save her I will, I couldn’t do it on my own and God won’t come down from heaven, he will appoint people here on earth to help. I want to thank @official_mercyeke @gedoni @fugganugga

Read Also: Jaruma Reveals How She Was Used And Dumped By Tacha

@diane.russet @sholzy23 and everyone who supported and called and prayed …thank u ..as u have done for my household God will do the same to all of u .. I have received the 600k from @jaruma_empire thank u for being you …i felt happy when you called u are really an angel. Can’t wait to meet u, mama. My mother can now get the medical care she needs.
God bless my mum.. #ellians”.

 

Tags from the story
ella, Jaruma Empire
0

You may also like

Nigerian man in the UK sentenced to jail for raping his tenant

Mark Zuckerberg becomes third-richest in the world

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been warned to count Benue and Rivers state off his Biafra mission ( Find out who warned him )

Libyan Slave Market: Let our voice break the walls of this injustice

‘I Spread HIV, I Can’t Die Alone’ – Man Who Has Raped Over 20 Women

Fire destroys goods worth millions of naira in Ondo State major market

2019: Kano needs a governor like me, Abacha’s son says as he canvases for votes

Rapper Aka

‘You Say You Are African Giant, Prove It’ – Rapper AKA Tells Burna Boy

Innoson explains why he withdrew his suit against the EFCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *