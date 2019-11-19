My Mum Needs 600k For Surgery: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Ella Cries Out

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former BBNaija housemate, Ela
Former BBNaija housemate, Ella

2019 Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Victoria Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella has taken to her Instagram page to cry out for help over claims that her mum needs 600k for surgery over an undisclosed ailment.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Evicted Housemates, Isilomo And Ella Caught Fighting Outside A Radio Station In Imo (Video)

The reality TV star tagged popular sex therapist, Jaruma Empire, in one of the posts soliciting for funds by asking the controversial to also come to her aid.

She wrote: “This is a cry for help. My mum needs you.

“Oh Mama pls help..600k is needed for her operation.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, ella
0

You may also like

UK Charity Commission Clears Winners Chapel Of Complicity In N3.4bn Fund Misappropriation

Navy Intercepts Vessel With 2.1m Litres Of Crude Oil In Bayelsa

Bury Your Dead Now, Benin Traditional Council Tells Residents

Al-Mustapha: Don’t Read Political Meaning To Appeal Court Judgment, Clark Urges Nigerians

4 Killed As Two Female Suicide Bombers Strike Potiskum Market

No Mass Grave In Baga, Says DHQ

APC, Presidency bribing senators with N50m to impeach Saraki, Dogara – Frank Timi

Aregbesola Deserves Praise, Not Condemnation – Ataoja Of Osogbo

Sokoto Commissioner Advises President-Elect To Ensure Prompt Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *