My Mum Needs 600k For Surgery: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Ella Cries Out

2019 Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Victoria Nnabuchi, popularly known as Ella has taken to her Instagram page to cry out for help over claims that her mum needs 600k for surgery over an undisclosed ailment.

The reality TV star tagged popular sex therapist, Jaruma Empire, in one of the posts soliciting for funds by asking the controversial to also come to her aid.

She wrote: “This is a cry for help. My mum needs you.

“Oh Mama pls help..600k is needed for her operation.”