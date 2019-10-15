Jaruma Reveals How She Was Used And Dumped By Tacha

Tacha and Jaruma
Popular sex therapist, Jaruma, has opened up on the details of how disqualified former BBNaija housemate, Tacha, used her to achieve her aim only to dump her after leaving the reality TV show.

Speaking via an Instagram post, she revealed that the reality TV star called on her before going into the house for help and she was at first reluctant.

She said following pleads from the likes of actress Nkechi Blessing and co, she decided to help her by campaigning strongly for her while in the house only for her to get disqualified and not appreciate all she did.

See what she posted below:

0

Actress, Bose Alao apologize to her husband for putting news of their troubled marriage on social media

