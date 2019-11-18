Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: We Don’t Have Democracy In Nigeria, Says Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate says Nigeria has no democracy going by the conduct of the Kogi and Bayelsa states elections.

According to Moghalu, Nigerians should not deceive themselves that they have democracy, until fundamental electoral reforms are done.

He also advocated digital/electronic voting and an overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said: “With the conduct of “elections” in Kogi and Bayelsa states last weekend it’s clear we don’t have a democracy really. We should stop deceiving ourselves. We need fundamental electoral reform in Nigeria: digital/electronic voting: overhaul of @inecnigeria . Until that happens…..”