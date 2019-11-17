KogiDecides: Melaye Laments As Smart Adeyemi Leads After Five LGAs (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has lamented bitterly over the result of the Kogi West senatorial re-run election.

Senator Dino Melaye
As it stands, Melaye would need more than 14,500 votes to defeat Adeyemi.

Going by the results announced by INEC so far in Kogi, Senator Dino Melaye may not win the rerun of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

Melaye and Adeyemi contested in the November 16, senatorial election in the state to represent the people of Kogi West Senatorial district.

Of the seven local government in the district, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced five, four of which were won by Adeyemi with thousands of votes.

