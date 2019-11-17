Why I Shared My HIV Status With The World – Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa in a new interview has opened up on why she decided on sharing her HIV status with everyone.

Dayo who just released a new movie titled Omoniyun, which centers on female harassment as well as HIV, in the interview revealed why she decided a while back to share her HIV status which is negative.

Read Also: “Men Only Need Space To Have Sex But Women Need Reason To Have Sex”, Says Dayo Amusa

Speaking on why she took that step, the actress said;

Well, it wasn’t even attached to the movie. The result I posted was just a random thing. I just felt like the issue of HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases is everywhere, whether we want to admit it or not. As individuals, di thing wey cloth dey cover, no bi small thing. And I just feel like, I’ve done mine, I’m negative. You don’t have to be scared to do it. It is better for you to even have it done, know your status. But it is better for you to know your medical status in general so as to be able to do the needful.

On if she will share her status if she ever tests positive, she said;