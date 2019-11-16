KogiDecides: Yahaya Bello Records Landslide Victory At Polling Unit

by Olayemi Oladotun

Incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello took a landslide victory at his polling unit to surge into an early lead at the polls.

“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello

The incumbent defeated his closest rivals, Musa Wada of the PDP and Natasha Akpoti of SDP, in his polling unit.

His polling unit is Okene-Eba/Agassa/Ahache Ward, Unit 11, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The governor scored 716 votes to defeat Ms Akpoti of the SDP and Mr Wada of the PDP who both scored no vote.

See result below:

