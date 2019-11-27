Lady Claims Flavour Is The Father Of Her Child; Dares Singer To Go For DNA Test

One Juliet Oluchi Ehiemere from Abia state has come out to claim that singer Flavour is the father of her daughter.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she said she is ready to go for a DNA test to prove her claims.

The lady added that if the test proves otherwise, then she is ready to pay for whatever damages might be involved.

Read her post ;

PLEASE READ📌📌📌❗️❗️❗️ My name is Juliet Oluchi Ehiemere from Abia State. I’m 33 years old.

This post will make you to do either of two things: Judge me and call me names or support me in getting justice for my daughter.

I sincerely hope you do the latter. The picture you see above is the picture of my 3 years and 4 months old daughter, Stephanie Chidinma Chinedu Okoli whom I bore for Chinedu Okoli popularly known as FLAVOUR.

I met Flavour sometime in 2015 and took in for him. Ever since, I have made attempts to contact him but he has since then ignored me. I am not another gold digger.

All I want is for Flavour to take care of his daughter. I have reported the matter to the office of the Public Defender (OPD), Lagos State.

FLAVOUR should come out for a DNA TEST. He should do the needful. If the DNA Test shows he’s not the Father, I’m ready to pay for the penalties. For me to take this stand, that should tell everyone that I know what I’m saying.

The pain and suffering is too much to bear and I am done keeping silent. My daughter and I can’t keep suffering this way.