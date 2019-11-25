Lagos Police Rescue Man Who Attempted To Jump Into Lagoon

by Michael Isaac

The Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has rescued a man who attempted to suicide on Third Mainland Bridge.

The news was reported by the RRS on their social media page.

The man who was said to be incoherent has also been taken to the police station at Adekunle, Yaba.

It was also gathered that the man attempted to take his life by jumping off the third mainland bridge.

Sharing the news they wrote: “RRS officers on 3MB just prevented this man from jumping into the lagoon. He was interviewed and sounded incoherent. He has been taken to Adekunle Police Station for his family to be contacted.”

See Post Here:

Lagos State Policemen
RSS Rescues Man Attempting Suicide

 

