OAP Dotun Acquires New Mansion [Photo]

by Temitope Alabi
OAP Dotun
OAP Dotun

Popular OAP Dotun is ending the year on a great note as a new report has confirmed he just got himself a new mansion.

Dotun took to his IG page to share a beautiful photo of his new apartment with the caption;

Read Also: OAP Dotun Slams Daddy Freeze Over Comment On Fatoyinbo’s Court Victory

“#BeInspired .. Exalt GOD.. I mean it.. Exalt his holy name always & work super HARD! ”

Dotun
Dotun

His brother singer, Pepenazi also confirmed this writing on IG;

“@do2dtun with the BANG!💣 super proud of you bro 🏡 This one no be Audio! This is God Work & HARDWORk. #Beinspired

Congratulations to the OAP.

Tags from the story
Dotun, PEPENAZI
0

You may also like

Sunny Ade To Celebrate 50 years On Stage And 66th Birthday in Style

Miss South Africa Crowned Winner Of Miss Universe 2017

Music: B-Red Ft CDQ — Run Come

Teenage girl fakes own kidnap to defraud father

Exclusive details of Teju Babyface’s wedding

Selfie Alert!!! Olamide Shares Selfie With His Son On Instagram

Waje & Her Daughter, Emerald Iruobe’s WhatsApp Chats

SEE MY BUM: Actress, Halima Abubakar Shows Off Backside (PHOTO)

Police Arraigns Seun Egbegbe Over Alleged Fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *