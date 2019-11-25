OAP Dotun Acquires New Mansion [Photo]

Popular OAP Dotun is ending the year on a great note as a new report has confirmed he just got himself a new mansion.
Dotun took to his IG page to share a beautiful photo of his new apartment with the caption;
“#BeInspired .. Exalt GOD.. I mean it.. Exalt his holy name always & work super HARD! ”
His brother singer, Pepenazi also confirmed this writing on IG;
“@do2dtun with the BANG!💣 super proud of you bro 🏡 This one no be Audio! This is God Work & HARDWORk. #Beinspired
Congratulations to the OAP.