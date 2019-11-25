Linda Ikeji, Toke Makinwa Dragged Into Tonto Dikeh, Stella Dimokorkus’ Fight

by Temitope Alabi
Well, things are getting uglier between Tonto Dikeh and Stella Dimokorkus who are dragging each other.

Issues started after Stella reported the news about Tonto getting into a fight with a security guard in Dubai and m,ay be deported.

The fight between Tonto and Stella has now taken a new turn as two new celebrities have been dragged into the fight; Linda Ikeji and Toke Makinwa.

Tonto dragged Stella saying her blogging career failed due to Linda’s success while Stella revealed that Tonto is very jelaous of Toke Makinwa.

Read the exchanges below;

