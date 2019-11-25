Twitter User Slams BBNaija’s BamBam For Calling Nigerians Hypocrites

by Michael Isaac

[PHOTOS]: Ex BBNaija Housemate, Bambam Bares Cleavage As She Steps Out In Style
BBNaija’s BamBam
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam has been dragged by a Twitter user who attacked her for her Tweet.

The Twitter user, identified as ‘The Famshid Road’, mentioned that BamBam herself is also a hypocrite.

BamBam however has not responded to his Tweet.

READ ALSO –DSTV Describes Teddy-A, Bambam As Romeo And Juliet; Leo DaSilva Reacts

On Twitter, BamBam wrote: “Lord deliver us in Nigeria from myopia! Can we ever see beyond our noses! The small-mindedness of some of us is appalling! We can be soo selfish self-centred and insensitive towards one another in the name of being competitive!”

See Post Here:

BBNaija's BamBam
Between BamBam and Twitter User
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Bambam
0

You may also like

Man stabbed his younger brother, because of his wife

Lady set to marry her UBER driver after she asked him out

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd July

President Buhari

Buhari’s aide roasted over “senseless” comment against Omotola Jalade

Fayose

APC my foot!!! Fayose debunks claims that he plans to join the ruling party

Man remanded in Prison for theft and house bulglary

Breaking News: Buhari travels out of the country

9 Interesting Things Enugu Wants You To Know About It

North Korea should be ready for consequences -Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *