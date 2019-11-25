Twitter User Slams BBNaija’s BamBam For Calling Nigerians Hypocrites

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam has been dragged by a Twitter user who attacked her for her Tweet.

The Twitter user, identified as ‘The Famshid Road’, mentioned that BamBam herself is also a hypocrite.

BamBam however has not responded to his Tweet.

On Twitter, BamBam wrote: “Lord deliver us in Nigeria from myopia! Can we ever see beyond our noses! The small-mindedness of some of us is appalling! We can be soo selfish self-centred and insensitive towards one another in the name of being competitive!”

