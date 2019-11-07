Mercy Bags Another Endorsement Deal With Mapia Tea (PHOTO)

by Eyitemi Majeed
BBNaija Mercy Eke while signing the deal with Mapia tea
BBNaija Mercy Eke while signing the deal with Mapia tea

It is definitely a winning season for 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke, as she can’t stop bagging endorsement deals since she stepped out of the reality TV show.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the reality TV star announced that she has added Mapia tea to her growing list of endorsements deal.

The new deal is coming after previous endorsement deals with the likes of Royal hairs, Upfront and Personal, Mr. Taxi amongst others.

She wrote:

Your girl is the latest ambassador of mapiatea 💃
Let’s get waisted guys

 

