Mia Khalifa Reveals How She Was Manipulated Into Working In Porn Industry

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa has opened up on how she was manipulated into working in the pron industry.

Khalifa who joined the industry in 2014 said she was spotted on the street as a young graduate. In her words;

Read Also: ‘I Only Made $12k From Porn’ – Mia Khalifa

”It was more so ‘oh, you’re beautiful, do you want to do some modeling?’ and ‘you have a great body, I think you’d be great in nude modeling’,” she revealed on the BBC’s ‘Hard Talk’ show.

“I came and toured the studio, which was very respectable.”It was nothing that made me uncomfortable.”The first time I went in wasn’t the first time I filmed a porn movie.

”It was the second time. “The first time was more so ‘do you want to do this?’.

On some messages she received from other young girls, she said; “There are all of these stories of girls whose lives have been ruined by it and men who have taken advantage of them,” Mia Khalifa added. “There are contracts that they didn’t even understand the jargon of.”