Nigerian Player, Yakubu Hassan, Bags Indefinite Suspension For Slapping Refree

Dubagari football club, a second division club in Nasarawa, has slammed its player, Yakubu Hassan, with indefinite suspension for slapping a center referee during a match.

The referee was said to have incurred his wrath after cautioning him over an infringement during a match with a fellow second tier, Winda Force Football Club, in Nasarrawa on October 29th.

Speaking on the suspension, Halidu Akwashiki, the Vice Chairman of the Nasarawa Football Association said;

“The actions we took will serve as lessons to other players and clubs never to intimidate or instigate violence on match officials and to adhere strictly to the rules of the game.”

“It was embarrassing for everyone, and I mean everyone including the fans because we all assumed this action is unheard of in this generation but to our surprise, we have been reminded of the dangers match officials face just for doing their jobs; it is sad,” he said.

Also speaking on the situation, Mohammed Isa, Secretary-General, Nasarawa state Referees Council, expressed his disappointment over the incident and also suggested that a stiffer punishment should be handed to any player who violently attacks referees on the field of play.

“We feel bad on the issue and reported to the FA who have now taken action against the player and his team but despite that, we have called on the state FA to ensure that what happened does not repeat itself again,” he said.