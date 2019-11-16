Nigerians Reacts As Saraki’s Wife Drags Omokri On Twitter

Nigerians are having a field day dragging Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan for what they called ‘throwing stones into the market’.

Omokri had received more than what he imagined after he used a photo of Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as a refeence for the ‘sad state of Nigeria’ in one of his ‘Reno nuggets’

Mrs Saraki didn’t take the tweet lightly as she carefully lectured him on some facts.

She started off by saying, “Mr Bemigho Reno Omokri.

While I’ve never personally made your acquaintance, I am surprised to wake up this fine morning, to this mis-juxtaposition from you, as an apparent pastor of the @renoomokri Mind of Christ Christian Center of California and Abuja. ”

Omokri upon Saraki’s response quickly apologised but this even earned him more backlash as so many Nigerian Twitter users took turns to ‘lash’ him.

