Nigerians Reacts As Saraki’s Wife Drags Omokri On Twitter

Nigerians are having a field day dragging Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan for what they called ‘throwing stones into the market’.

Omokri had received more than what he imagined after he used a photo of Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki as a refeence for the ‘sad state of Nigeria’ in one of his ‘Reno nuggets’

Mrs Saraki didn’t take the tweet lightly as she carefully lectured him on some facts.

She started off by saying, “Mr Bemigho Reno Omokri.

While I’ve never personally made your acquaintance, I am surprised to wake up this fine morning, to this mis-juxtaposition from you, as an apparent pastor of the @renoomokri Mind of Christ Christian Center of California and Abuja. ”

Omokri upon Saraki’s response quickly apologised but this even earned him more backlash as so many Nigerian Twitter users took turns to ‘lash’ him.

See reactions

You see, our ancestors knew a thing or two when they said that only an inbred person will throw a stone into a crowded market. You never can tell where the said stone would land. What if the stone hits his father’s concubine? Reno has learnt this time honored lesson today. — Mazi Gburugburu (@matthewamad) November 16, 2019

How can Reno say he doesn’t know Toyin Saraki? That’s just lame. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 16, 2019

Reno is always making Amokri of Himself — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) November 16, 2019

If Reno meets Toyin Saraki in an airport and she's carrying a bag and an umbrella, he will offer to help her carry one of them.This is Nigeria where such respect/honor for people in high position is common. Yet he wanted to do some silly #RenoNugget with the issue.Big own goal🤣 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 16, 2019

I heard Reno Omokri misfired on Twitter today? Like, am I suppose to be surprised? He probably wanted to insult Gbemisola Saraki who is in Buhari's government but mistook her for Toyin, Bukola's wife. You're prone to a mistake like this if you're always in a hurry to insult PMB! — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) November 16, 2019

This is what you get when you score stupid political point with everything. Reno is a senseless godforsaken idiot. He would have blocked the person and continue in his deliberate senselessness if it wasn’t Saraki’s wife. He is a horrible and despicable human. https://t.co/WRcSUpKBzc — The Godfather (@Ayourb) November 16, 2019