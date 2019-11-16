Saraki’s Wife Schools Omokri After He Threw Some Jabs At Her

Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki has reacted to some jabs that were hauled at her on Friday by Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Omokri in a tweet on Friday had reacted to a photo of aides carrying Mrs Saraki’s handbag and holding a umbrella over her head.

According to Omokri, while the Queen of England, Elizabeth 11, holds her own umbrella, but the wife of an ordinary counselor or Local government chairman wouldn’t move an inch without aides worshipping them.

Mrs Saraki who saw the tweet on Saturday morning took to the microblogging platform to school Omokri over what she termed a “few facts”.

Mr Bemigho Reno Omokri.

While I’ve never personally made your acquaintance, I am surprised to wake up this fine morning, to this mis-juxtaposition from you, as an apparent pastor of the @renoomokri Mind of Christ Christian Center of California and Abuja. Indeed Mr Omokri, your misadventure speaks more to the state of your mind and mischief, that you would juxtapose my picture approaching an airport receiving line with that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a walkabout at the races.

A few #facts – I have never desired, sought nor solicited any public office, whether high or lowly. While I am indeed 55, over half the age of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it is improbable, in the Nigeria of today, that any woman may ascend to the throne of my royal ancestors Since the time of your erstwhile appointed and remunerated perambulation as spokesman to Former President @GEJonathan, surely you must have observed, in person or virtually, the practicalities of principals requiring at least one hand free to engage with welcoming delegations..,While you may not personally subscribe to the historic spirit of chivalry which Sir Walter Raleigh extended to Queen Elizabeth I, hopefully, chivalry is not completely dead in our gender challenged yet beloved nation.

Indeed Mr Omokri, your misadventure speaks more to the state of your mind and mischief, that you would juxtapose my picture approaching an airport receiving line with that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a walkabout at the races… pic.twitter.com/EPz95FW7oQ — Toyin Saraki (@ToyinSaraki) November 16, 2019