Nothing Wrong In A Father Checking Daughter’s Virginity: Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has said there is nothing wrong if a father decides to know the virginity status of his daughter.

The Nollywood actress was reacting to T.I’s confession about taking his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to check her hymen and confirm she’s still a virgin.

The American rapper made the shocking revelation while on the Ladies Like Us podcast.

Reacting to this, the actress expressed that she doesn’t think there is any wrong with a father taking his daughter to the gynecologist to confirm if she’s still a virgin or not.

See her post below:

I don’t see any thing wrong in checking , if your daughter is still a virgin. I remember my dad taking me to see diffrent doctors , just to be sure..He stopped after the 3time. I hated him then a bit. BUT HE IS JUST A FATHER TRYING TO PROTECT HIS STUBBORN CHILD pic.twitter.com/kbqircvQvF — Halima Abubakar (@halimabubakar) November 7, 2019