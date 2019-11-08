Nothing Wrong In A Father Checking Daughter’s Virginity: Halima Abubakar

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has said there is nothing wrong if a father decides to know the virginity status of his daughter.

Halima Abubakar
Actress Halima Abubakar

The Nollywood actress was reacting to T.I’s confession about taking his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to check her hymen and confirm she’s still a virgin.

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Use My Body To Buy Goods’ – Halima Abubakar Rants

The American rapper made the shocking revelation while on the Ladies Like Us podcast.

Reacting to this, the actress expressed that she doesn’t think there is any wrong with a father taking his daughter to the gynecologist to confirm if she’s still a virgin or not.

See her post below:

Tags from the story
halima abubakar, TI
0

You may also like

Reps Reject Re-Introduction Of Toll Gates

Abia: Residents protest over the death of their daughter in a hotel

39 Years-Old Banker Assassinated Along Benin-Lagos Express Road

Boko Haram strikes in Maiduguri, Women & children killed, JTF Kills 8 members

Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos

Five Persons arraigned in Court for stealing 600 bag of rice

Di Matteo keeps faith with Mikel

Flood destroy over 2000 hectares of farmland in Kwara State

Morata scores hat-trick to help Chelsea secure maximum points against Stoke City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *