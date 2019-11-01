Actress Halima Abubakar Drags Slay Queen, Slay Mama Title With Fan (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Halima Abubakar
Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has been caught in what seems like a funny duel with a fan for the position of whether she’s a slay queen or slay mama.

The actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it ‘I am a slay mama.’

However, a fan did not agree with her as she corrected the actress, hinting that she is a slay queen and not a slay mama.

The actress, who was sure of her identity, defended herself and cleared the fan saying: “I disagree, I’m a slay mama.”

See The Post Here:

Halima Abubakar
Halima Abubakar’s Post
0

