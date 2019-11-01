Brazilian Star, Neymar Grooves To Burna Boy’s “Ye” (Video)

The video of PSG star, Neymar Jr listening to popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s song, “Ye” has gone viral.

The Brazilian superstar was seen jamming to one of the songs on Burna Boy’s record selling album, African Giant.

Also Read: Xenophobia: Burna Boy Set To Perform In South Africa

Neymar is currently injured and has not played since he was taken off in Brazil’s international friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria last month.

However, that has not dampened the spirit of the 27-year-old as he was seen listening to “Ye” while lifting weights in the gym.

Watch the video below: