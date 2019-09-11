Brazil Charges Neymar’s Rape Accuser With Extortion

by Temitope Alabi
A new report has confirmed that the authorities in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, have slammed the Brazilian model who accused Neymar of rape with extortion and slander charges.

Recall in may, a Brazilian Model Najila Trindade claimed that the former Barcelona player raped her in a hotel in the French capital, where Neymar plays for Paris St-Germain. (PSG).

The case which eventually went to court was dismissed by a judge last month due to insufficient evidence.

Sao Paulo prosecutors said in a statement that investigators had found “indications of slanderous denunciation and extortion” in the woman’s accusation.

