Olakunle Churchill Gifts Money To Child Named After Him (Photo)

Nigerian Entrepreneur, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has gifted N1million to a newborn baby named after him as “Churchill Nwankwo”.

The family of the new baby boy received Dr. Churchill at their home, following his arrival to Nigeria from Europe.

The mother, Mrs. Esther Nwankwo and the baby’s grandmother were excited to host him in their home to celebrate the arrival of the newborn.

READ ALSO – Olakunle Churchill Seeks Forgiveness From Mum For Causing Her Embarrassment, Shame

Mrs. Nwankwo, whose husband was not around at the time of the visit, thanked Dr. Churchill for his benevolence to his godson as he has been a family friend to them.

She said: “May the blessings that come with a newborn be upon you, we appreciate this kind gesture and I know the innocence of this baby and many others you reach out to will speak for you.”

See Photos Here: