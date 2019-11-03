Oritsefemi Reacts To Death Of Ex-Bandmate, Chi Junglist

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi took to his Instagram page to mourn the death of his former group member, Chi Junglist.

The singer mourned his former group singer, Chi Junglist, who died after battling an unknown illness.

Also Read: Chi Junglist, Ex-Music Group Member Of Oritsefemi, Is Dead

Recall that in an initial announcing the death, the musician had queried why his late friend didn’t speak up on time about his illness.

However, this time around, the singer prayed for peace for the dead.

See his post below: