Photos: Over 500 Millipedes Visit Suspected Robber With Letter Warning Him To Return Items He Stole

A suspected thief has gotten more than he bargained for after his victim sends over 500 millipedes and a letter to him.

The incident happened at 240 Abak road after Ikot Okubo market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital.

The thief was asked to return all that was stolen in two days or he dies.

Facebook user Kingsley Achugbu wrote “Happening Now: Beside 240 Abak road close to Uddy King filling station immediately after Ikot Okubo market, a young man that has been identified as a thief a specialist in breaking and entering; into peoples apartment to Cart away their belonging received strange matured millipede numbering more than 500 inside his house why somewhere within the walls and floor of his house outside parading round the compound. Attached is a copy of the latter in front of the house showing what he was alleged to have stolen and to be returned within two (2) days or he dies. Come see mystical power in action.”