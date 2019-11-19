Police Who Killed Kolade Johnson Remanded In Prison

Police inspector, Ogunyemi Olalekan, who was dismissed for killing Kolade Johnson, a young Nigerian has been remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons after his arraignment at an Ikeja High Court.

The police inspector and three other officers were on illegal duty when he killed Johnson, a 35-year-old man, at a viewing centre in Lagos.

At the arraignment, the prosecution informed the court that Olalekan 45, who worked with the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, committed the offence at 5:10pm on March 31 at Onipetesi Estate, Mangoro, Lagos.

“The former police inspector unlawfully killed Johnson by shooting him with an AK47 rifle in the lower abdomen.

“The offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,” said the prosecutor.

Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Yhaqub Oshoala, asked the court to continue to remand Olalekan at the facility.

This case has been adjourned to January 15, 2020 for trial.