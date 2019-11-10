Praying To God For Work Is Laziness Not Faith: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to shake a serious table about faith.

Reno Omokri
The activist pointed out that praying to God for work is not faith as people portray it to be, rather a sign of laziness.

Also Read: You Won’t Be A Slay Queen Forever, Invest Now: Reno Omokri Tells Celebrities

The activist who advised celebrities to invest their earnings recently pointed out that a lot of people are too lazy for God to bless.

He also expressed that the way people spend on frivolous things when they have money instead of the necessity of life, is an indication of why God doesn’t bless some people.

