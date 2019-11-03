President Buhari Departs Saudi Arabia For UK On 2-Week Private Visit

by Valerie Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he successfully completed Umrah service, lesser hajj, for the UK.

Buhari left Saudi Arabia and boarded his presidential jet at Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at exactly 1;30pm before taking off at exactly 3.05pm.

The president was accompanied on the trip by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

While the governors departed Makkah for Abuja, Buhari and few of his aides departed for the UK.

He is expected to stay in the UK for at least two weeks on a private visit.

