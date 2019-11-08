The Devil Tried To Kill My Mom – Frank Edwards

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has taken to social media to reveal that his mum had a close shave with death but survived.

According to him, the devil tried to kill his mom.

Read Also: Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards Comments On Rape Allegation Against COZA Pastor

“So the devil tried to kill my mum yesterday. I was told this afternoon and I was laughing. Devil e be like say you no know this woman.”

He added: “Praise the Lord with me fam I was worshipping God all through yesterday I didn’t know I was fighting a battle Don’t joke with worship fam!!!”