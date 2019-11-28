Trey Songz Celebrates 35th Birthday In Dubai; Gushes Over His 7-Month-Old Son

American singer Trey Songz is one proud and happy father.

The singer has taken to social media to share a photo of his son Noah as well as new information about his baby’s growth. According the Trey,, Noah is standing on his own at just 7 months.

The singer captioned the photo of his son standing with no support; “I’m 35 and my baby standing up on his own at 7months. God is good all the time.”

Trey was recently pictured with Nigerian music star Davido.