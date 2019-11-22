Ubi Franklin’s Alleged 4th Babymama Reacts As Male Birth Control Injection Passes Clinical Tests

by Temitope Alabi

Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin’s alleged 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to social media to react to the reports of a male birth control drug.

News emerged a few hours ago that a new male birth control injection has passed clinical trials and will soon be available for men.

Read Also: Ubi Franklin Reacts After Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa, Says She Would Rather Iron Things Out With Devil Than With Him

Sharing a screenshot of the news to her Instagram, she wrote: “Yay!!! A lot of you men need this don’t come and say how did you get pregnant? Or start denying pregnancies …..if you don’t want that babe to get belle go on birth control……the burden will no longer be on the woman. I love this.”

Sandra Iheuwa
Sandra Iheuwa
0

