Veteran Nollywood Actor, Daniel Uwadiae Is Dead

Nollywood veteran actor, Daniel Uwadiae is dead.

The actor, also known as Pa Ozedu, passed on yesterday and one of his children, Ivie, confirmed the news some hours ago. This is coming just a day after the death of another actor, Theodore Anyanji was announced.

As we all know the Nigerian movie industry has produced many Nollywood actors and actresses over the years and at the same time lost some of them to the cold hands of ‘Death’.

Nollywood has recorded the deaths of icons within the short period of the year 2019 and it’s been a sad occurrence.