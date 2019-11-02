You Are A Low Budget Toke, Davido Slams For TBoss

by Temitope Alabi

Davido, Tboss

Singer Davido has dragged 2017 BBNaija housemate TBoss calling her a ”low budget Toke” after the model and new mom went on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, to criticise him and his team members for the way they dealt with the girls who lied about being pregnant for him.

Recall Davido vowed to deal with the ladies who had lied, not long after the video went viral. Not long after this, the ladies shared another video saying they were only joking.

Read Also: TBoss Reacts As Davido Arrests, Handcuff Ladies Who Pranked Him

David and his team soon shared a video of the girls in handcuff, a clip many Nigerians dragged them for to include Tboss who said that Davido acted primitively by putting the girls in handcuff and went on to describe the act as “bullying”.

Davido and his brother have now reacted to Tboss’s thoughts on the issue leading to the singer tagging her a ‘low budget Toke.’

Tboss dragged by Davido and his team
Tboss dragged by Davido and his team
Tboss dragged by Davido and his team
Tboss dragged by Davido and his team
Tags from the story
Davido, TBoss
0

You may also like

Nigeria will split into three within 2-3 years – Cleric

Mr Jollof

Jaruma Gives Comedian Jollof N1 Million For Threatening To Beat Tunde Ednut

Malabu Oil scam: FG seeks court orders to arrest Mohammed Adoke

President Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers as son his leaves hospital

Nigerian Army recovers 21 additional bodies of oil exploration crew

Lagos Building Collapse: Simi Blows Hot

Man remanded in prison for stealing Generator

Award-Winning TECNO Renews Its Multi-Year Partnership With Winning Manchester City Football Club

Court sentences siblings to two years imprisonment for internet fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *