You Are A Low Budget Toke, Davido Slams For TBoss

Singer Davido has dragged 2017 BBNaija housemate TBoss calling her a ”low budget Toke” after the model and new mom went on Instagram on Thursday, October 31, to criticise him and his team members for the way they dealt with the girls who lied about being pregnant for him.

Recall Davido vowed to deal with the ladies who had lied, not long after the video went viral. Not long after this, the ladies shared another video saying they were only joking.

David and his team soon shared a video of the girls in handcuff, a clip many Nigerians dragged them for to include Tboss who said that Davido acted primitively by putting the girls in handcuff and went on to describe the act as “bullying”.

Davido and his brother have now reacted to Tboss’s thoughts on the issue leading to the singer tagging her a ‘low budget Toke.’