Actress Lilian Afegbai Advises Single Ladies To Be Patient

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fast-rising actress and movie director, Lilian Afegbai took to her Instagram page to advice single ladies to remain patient rather than going for any man that comes their way.

Lilian Afegbai
Lilian Afegbai

According to her, there are many boys out now, who are just out to have sex but not marry. She also advised woman to work on themselves while waiting for marriage.

Also Read: #BBNaija 2019: Uti Nwachukwu, Juliet Ibrahim, Lilian Afegbai React To Video Of Tacha Raining Insults On Mike

The actress pointed out that for ladies who have made mistakes, it is not late to retrace their steps.

See her post below:

Lilian Afegbai
Lilian Afegbai

Lilian Afegbai’s post

Tags from the story
Lilian Afegbai
0

You may also like

Chris Ngige denies endorsing any candidate ahead of Anambra Polls

British Airways applauds Nigeria government over the completion on Abuja Airport runway

Igbos should forget about Biafra – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Hawaii plane crash kills all 9 passengers on board

Lady narrates how her wealthy family friend became poor after they were brainwashed by a church

Governor Fayose patronise black market hawkers in Ekiti state

Arms Deal: Nigeria Threatens MTN, Others Over South Africa’s Seizure Of $5.7m

President Buhari set to receive his presidential nomination & expression of interest forms tomorrow

Sepp Blatter denies assaulting Hope Solo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *