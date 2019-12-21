Actress Lilian Afegbai Advises Single Ladies To Be Patient

Fast-rising actress and movie director, Lilian Afegbai took to her Instagram page to advice single ladies to remain patient rather than going for any man that comes their way.

According to her, there are many boys out now, who are just out to have sex but not marry. She also advised woman to work on themselves while waiting for marriage.

The actress pointed out that for ladies who have made mistakes, it is not late to retrace their steps.

See her post below:

Lilian Afegbai’s post