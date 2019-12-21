Hollywood Actor, John Boyega Levels Controversial Writer, Sugabelly

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Hollywood actor, John Boyega took out time to level the ego of popular controversial writer, Sugabelly who queried his dressing mode.

British Actor, John Gboyega

Trouble broke out when the controversial writer queried the choice of outfit of the British actor to the premiere of Star Wars.

The controversial writer who recently dragged veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, got more than she bargained as the actor asked her who doughy for her opinion.

See the exchange below:

John Boyega
The exchangee between actor and Sugabelly
