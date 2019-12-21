After Spending Huge Amount Of Money On Surgery, Nigerians Say Bobrisky’s New Bum Was Poorly Done (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

After popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky paid a huge amount of money for her her surgery in Dubai, some Nigerians still believe her new bum was poorly done.

Bobrisky
Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky

The Nigerian transgender had shared a video of herself catwalking in a skin tight black and white crop top and trouser at an airport runway.

It appears the self-acclaimed male barbie was about to enter a private jet chartered by Kayanmata seller, Miwa so she decided to show off her new bum.

The controversial celebrity is in Abuja to support Miwa at her trade fair and a few celebrities boarded the jet with them.

Many

Watch the video below:

