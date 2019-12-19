Nigerian-British Actor, John Boyega Steps Out In Agbada For Premiere Of Star Wars (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
John Boyega
British Actor John Boyega

Popular Nigerian-British actor John Boyega has been spotted rocking a Nigerian themed attire.

Looking stunning in the outfit, the actor cut looks as he took photos on the blue carpet.

Recall that the actor has hinted that he always draws inspiration from his African roots.

It was gathered that he was at the premiere of the last instalment of the Star Wars movie “Rise Of The Sky Walker” a movie where he also stars at one of the major acts.

See Photos Here:

John Boyega
The actor at the movie premiere
John Boyega
More Photos
